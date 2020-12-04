WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches set for Sunday’s Fox special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air Sunday on Fox.

-Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a 10-man tag match.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz in a non-title match.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Natalya.

Powell’s POV: The start time for the one-hour special varies depending on when Fox’s NFL games air in your market. WWE previously announced that country music star Hardy will perform.