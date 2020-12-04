AEW Dynamite and NXT TV viewership notes

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The television ratings information for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and NXT television shows is delayed due to last week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Showbuzz.com reports that the Wednesday cable ratings should be available on Friday afternoon.

Powell’s POV: AEW President Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite delivered 913,000 viewers, while NXT finished with 658,000 viewers. He also touted that Dynamite produced its best demo rating of 2020 for the show that featured Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship and the surprise debut of Sting. We’ll have the full breakdown later today.