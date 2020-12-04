AEW Dynamite and NXT TV viewership notes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The television ratings information for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and NXT television shows is delayed due to last week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Showbuzz.com reports that the Wednesday cable ratings should be available on Friday afternoon.
Powell’s POV: AEW President Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite delivered 913,000 viewers, while NXT finished with 658,000 viewers. He also touted that Dynamite produced its best demo rating of 2020 for the show that featured Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship and the surprise debut of Sting. We’ll have the full breakdown later today.
Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting’s arrival, + won the night
AEW 913k P2+/543k P18-49
NXT 658k P2+/210k P18-49
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2020
Be the first to comment