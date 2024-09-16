WWE Raw results (9/16): Powell’s live review of CM Punk’s appearance, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. New Day for the World Tag Titles, Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,634)

Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Aired live September 16, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A drone shot aired of the city of Portland while Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were shown walking backstage, as were The Judgment Day members, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed. Tessitore was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett…

A shot aired of CM Punk arriving in the parking garage. The camera followed Punk as he entered the building, walked through the backstage area, and then made his entrance. Punk looked angry as he stood in the ring and let the fans chant before he spoke.

Punk said he is at the point in his career where sometimes people ask him how many matches he has left in his old bones. Punk said depending on how you feel about him, the answer is either wildly disappointing or it makes you tremendously happy.

Punk said the answer to the question is way more than you think. Fans chanted Punk’s name. Punk recalled saying when he returned to WWE that he didn’t come to make friends. He said that didn’t exactly mean that he came to make a mortal enemy, but that’s what’s happened and now the only way to end things between him and Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell.

Punk said he feels a little naive for thinking the feud was over after he touched four turnbuckles in Berlin. Punk said maybe McIntyre was a little naive for thinking things were over after he jumped him in Chicago and then tried to bring his wife and dog into this mess.

Punk said everyone can probably agree that it should have ended when McIntyre sent him to a hospital two weeks ago, but Punk said he’s just too damn stubborn. Punk said McIntyre’s fatal mistake is not getting the job done and now things are drastically different.

Punk said people can ask him how many Hell in a Cell matches he has left in him. Punk said the honest answer is zero. Punk said his sister and his wife asked him not to do this. Punk said maybe the angel on his shoulder begged him not to do this. Punk said armed with all that information, please all him to explain why he’s going to do this.

Punk recalled telling McIntyre the last time they were in Portland that if he pushed him far enough, he could become the devil himself. Punk said the devil is here. Punk said the devil in his heart tells him the only way this ends is in Hell in a Cell. Punk said he can’t promise that he’s going to kill McIntyre because he won’t make promises that he 100 percent can’t deliver on.

Punk promised that he would make McIntyre bleed and that McIntyre would have to kill him. Punk said he is prepared to die and for his heart to stop beating and for it all to be over with. Punk said he’s had a great career and if this is the end then so be it. Punk said he’s prepared for this to be the end of him and if McIntyre is prepared for it to be the end of McIntyre, then he’ll see him in hell…

Powell’s POV: An awesome promo. This was not happy Punk, it was dark and laser focused Punk. He used the perfect tone and the vow that there will be blood set the table for what should be the company’s most violent singles match. WWE officials lost their way with the Hell in a Cell match, but hopefully this match will turn it back into the feud ending match it always should have been after pro wrestling cheapened the traditional cage match.

Tessitore hit on some of the key points that Punk made and then shifted the focus to Sheamus’s feud with Pete Dunne…

Sheamus was interviewed by Cathy Kelley on the Gorilla Position set. Sheamus said he was most upset with Pete Dunne for taking his chance to win the Intercontinental Title away from him because it’s the one title he has yet to win. Sheamus told the fans not to call Dunne “Butch” because he despises it, which of course led to a Butch chant. Sheamus said Dunne will become his Butch and then asked the fans if they were ready for a banger… [C]

Pete Dunne made his entrance…

1. Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne. A couple minutes into the match, Dunne placed Sheamus’s hand on the ring steps and tried to stomp them, but Sheamus moved his hand. Sheamus performed an Alabama Slam on the broadcast table heading into a break. [C]

Sheamus performed a powerslam from the middle rope for a near fall. Dunne went to the apron. Sheamus hit him with Ten Beats (and beyond). Dunne grabbed the shillelagh from ringside, but Sheamus hit him with a knee strike to knock it out of his hand.

Sheamus picked up the weapon and went after Dunne, but the referee took it away from him. Dunne pulled out a cricket bat and struck Sheamus with it while the referee was clearing the shillelagh from the ring. Dunne returned to the ring and hit Sheamus with a big boot before pinning him…

Pete Dunne defeated Sheamus in 11:15.

Powell’s POV: A good match until the shit finish. In addition to the usual issue of referees idiotically turning their backs to the wrestlers whenever there’s a weapon to clear from the ring, it looked like Dunne hit Sheamus’s shoulder lightly with the cricket bat. Too bad. It was a good match until the closing seconds.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were walking backstage when Jey Uso approached them. Jey said he knew Priest wouldn’t ask, but he would have eyes on Priest’s match with Dominik Mysterio anyway.

Xavier Woods showed up and said he knows he hasn’t seen eye to eye with Priest and Ripley in the past. Woods said he and Kofi Kingston have a tag team title match and they want to go it alone. Woods asked everyone to let them handle their business. Priest said he can respect that and told Woods to beat their asses and take the titles…

Barrett hyped Priest vs. Dom as the main event of Raw… [C]

Backstage, Braun Strowman was preparing for his match when The Miz approached him. Strowman showed off some bruising on his right bicep and said he wasn’t trying to make excuses. Miz asked Strowman what he meant when he said Miz was no match for Bronson Reed. Strowman said meant no disrespect and was simply saying that sometimes it takes a monster to beat a monster…

2. Natalya (w/Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria) vs. Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler). Both entrances were televised. Tessitore noted that it was Natalya’s first singles match since June 4. Stark hit a springboard dropkick heading into an early break. [C]

Stark performed a Death Valley Driver and then threw a kick at Natalya before covering her for a two count. Natalya stuffed a Z360. Natalya and Stark traded pin attempts and then Stark avoided the Sharpshooter. Stark rolled up Natalya, who covered into a pin of her own and got the three count…

Natalya defeated Zoey Stark in 7:00.

Powell’s POV: Welcome back, Nattie. I hope you’re ready to work an endless series of meaningless matches against the Pure Fusion Collective. I wonder if we’ll see less of this feud once Raw is cut to two hours starting in October.

Backstage, Finn Balor crashed an interview that Cathy Kelley was trying to conduct with Rhea Ripley. Balor told Ripley she’s just as bad as Priest. Balor said Ripley said they were a family, but she only cared about herself. Balor blamed Priest and Ripley for him not being a champion, and for the two of them no longer being champions.

Ripley said she wouldn’t let Balor rewrite history and lie to her face. Ripley said they were a family and she had to stop them from fighting every week and she did so because she loved her family. Balor told Ripley that when Morgan was flirting with Dom, he was the devil on Dom’s shoulder who told Dom to go with Morgan.

Jey Uso showed up and asked if there was a problem. Balor said it was just two friends catching up. Balor said Jey should focus on the Intercontinental Title because he’s a little out of his league when it comes to Ripley.

Ripley said Balor might have a point after he exited the scene. Jey wondered if she meant that she was out of his league. Ripley said no and said he should focus on becoming Intercontinental Champion. Jey put his Yeet glasses on and said he was heading to the ring… [C]

Tessitore mentioned the Raw on USA Network finale for December 30 while also mentioning that Raw will be two hours in length starting in October and running through the end of the year. The show will continue to start at 7CT/8ET…

Jey Uso made his entrance. Tessitore showed Barrett a “Keep Portland Yeet” fan sign, and then they hyped Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title for next week’s Raw. Jey delivered his “in your city” opening line.

[Hour Two] Jey spoke about his desire to win the Intercontinental Title and paused for the fans to say Yeet after every line.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker made his entrance. Barrett said Breakker is the future of the industry and said it might be a cold day in hell before someone takes the title from him. Once in the ring, Breakker asked if there were any dogs barking in Portland, which led to a lot of fans barking.

Breakker recalled telling Jey to stay away, but he’s gone on a relentless pursuit of his championship. Breakker said Jey is trying to prove that he doesn’t need any help to be a singles star. Breakker said he did his homework and Jey has been with WWE for 14 years.

Breakker said Jey is one of the biggest stars in WWE and the fans love him. Breakker said the funny thing is that he’s done more as a singles wrestler in six months than Jey has done during his entire career.

Breakker said he didn’t need his father, his uncle, or his family name. Breakker held up the title belt and said it’s his family. Breakker told Jey that he will expose him because he is nothing without his family.

Jey removed his shades and told Breakker that he sees that dog in him. Jey said he wouldn’t take Breakker lightly, but he’s only been there for six months. Jey said he was winning championships in WWE when Breakker was still in diapers. Jey said he would “dog walk your ass.”

Jey said he’d find out what Breakker is made of and said it might be short and sweet like Breakker’s NFL career. Breakker showed the line got to him and then both men went face to face. Tessitore said Breakker was a great football player.

Breakker turned away and then turned back and dropped Jey with a punch. Breakker jawed at Jey and then ran the ropes for a spear, but Jey beat him to it. Breakker sold Jey’s spear by rolling to ringside. Tessitore said it was the first time that Breakker has taken a spear…

Powell’s POV: A simple and effective segment to set up what I assume will be next week’s main event. I’m surprised this one didn’t make the Bad Blood lineup ahead of Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, but no complaints about getting the match on Raw.

Tessitore spoke with Barrett and recalled talking with Breakker. Tessitore said Breakker told him that he’d never taken a spear. Barrett recapped Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn beating Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane in a No. 1 contenders match a couple weeks back…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Biana Belair and Jade Cargill were backstage when Iyo Sky showed up yelling. Belair said she was booked to face Kairi Sane, but if she’s not 100 percent then Sky could take her place. Sky accepted the challenge…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance for the World Tag Team Title match… [C] Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their entrance. Tessitore noted that Balor and McDonagh won the titles on June 24 and yet this was only their first title defense…

3. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The broadcast team graphic was shown early in the match. The challengers cleared the champions from the ring early in the match. [C]

Kingston performed a flip dive onto Balor. In the ring, Woods used a sit-out powerbomb on McDonagh to get a near fall.

Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito walked to ringside. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro came out and fought with Dom and Carlito. Kingston performed a Trust Fall dive onto a batch of wrestlers at ringside.

Woods hit a top rope elbow on McDonagh and got the visual pinfall, but the referee was being an idiot at ringside and didn’t turn around until Woods went to the floor and got his attention. Woods rolled up McDonagh, who made a blind tag to Balor. McDongh grabbed Woods and held him while Balor hit Woods with a Coup de Grace. Balor covered Woods and got the pin…

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh beat “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 8:45 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Kingston tried to comfort Woods, who pulled away. Woods yelled “why” a few times and then mentioned something about how if things don’t change…

Tessitore hyped the Belair vs. Sky match… A Wyatt Sicks video aired and had a QR Code… [C]

Powell’s POV: As tired as the New Day act has become, it’s hard to imagine them pulling the plug this close to the ten-year anniversary in November that they referenced last week. I wonder if Big E makes an appearance to get his guys back on the same page.

Footage aired of Rey Mysterio presenting Dana White with a lucha mask at a UFC event…

Cathy Kelley chased after Kofi Kingston, who said he had to find Xavier Woods. Kingston found Woods yelling at Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Kingston said he asked The LWO to have their backs. Woods threw a fit because they knew the plan before he did…

A Bronson Reed video promo aired. He said he’s had opportunities taken from him because he was deemed too dangerous. He said he had to show how dangerous he is by taking Seth Rollins, R-Truth, The Miz, and Braun Strowman. Reed took issue with his Intercontinental Title shot opportunity going to Strowman. Reed said he’s going to finish the story with Strowman by making him a victim of the true monster in WWE…

Powell’s POV: Can Reed do us all a favor by taking out whiney Woods too?

Bronson Reed made his entrance while Tessitore gave stats about how many Tsunami splashes he performed while taking out various wrestlers… [C]