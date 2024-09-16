Gable Steveson works out for an NFL team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network in a story posted at ProFootballTalk.com. Steveson tried out for the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman, but he was released before the start of the regular season and was not offered a spot on the team’s practice squad.
Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the Ravens intend to offer Steveson a spot on their practice squad. Steveson never played football before signing with the Bills, so he faces an uphill battle when it comes to landing and keeping a spot on an NFL roster. I wonder if he would consider playing in the XFL to improve and showcase his skills.
Reports from the Bills coaching staff said he was nowhere in the realm of prepared to play professional football. I do admire him for not giving up on his dream, though…. Seeing if he could at least make a team in the XFL is a great idea, because there he maybe could acquire some skills to “showcase”, since he apparently has no skills at this point when it comes to that sport…