Gable Steveson works out for an NFL team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network in a story posted at ProFootballTalk.com. Steveson tried out for the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman, but he was released before the start of the regular season and was not offered a spot on the team’s practice squad.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the Ravens intend to offer Steveson a spot on their practice squad. Steveson never played football before signing with the Bills, so he faces an uphill battle when it comes to landing and keeping a spot on an NFL roster. I wonder if he would consider playing in the XFL to improve and showcase his skills.