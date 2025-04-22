NXT TV results (4/22): Moore’s review of Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aired live April 22, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from NXT Stand and Deliver aired…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance first. Their challengers were Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin…

1. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Liv and Tatum started the match. Liv kicked off the match with a kick and pummeling Tatum with strikes in the corner. Tatum shoved Liv to the mat and did a crazy yell at her. Raquel tagged in. Tatum did Matrix dodges to Rodriguez. Rodriguez got hands on Tatum and spun her with a reverse Giant Swing. Liv tagged in and hit Tatum with a Shotgun Dropkick for a nearfall. Tatum came back with a facebuster to the knee on Liv and tagged in Gigi.

Raquel blocked Gigi initially and then Gigi hit Raquel with a Bulldog. Raquel caught Gigi out of the air (after fumbling) and hit Gigi with a body slam for a nearfall. Gigi rolled up Raquel for a nearfall. Liv shoved Gigi off the top rope to ringside. Tatum caught Liv and Raquel with her boots off a Moonsault from the apron.[c]

Raquel was dominating Tatum back from the break. Tatum came back with a jawbreaker, but Raquel took down Tatum with a clothesline. Raquel and Liv cut the ring in half on Tatum. Tatum got a window of opportunity after reversing Raquel’s Suplex into a DDT. Gigi caught the hot tag after Liv tagged in. Gigi rallied with clotheslines and a STO. Gigi got a two count on Liv after a Half and Half suplex. Tatum tagged back in. Liv sent Tatum into Gigi after sidestepping. Rodreguez hit both opponents with a clothesline.

Tatum got a two count off Raquel with a Victory Roll. Gigi hit Raquel with a top rope cannonball. Tatum hit Raquel with a 450. Liv broke up Gigi’s pin. Gigi and Tatum hit Raquel with stereo enzuigiris. Gigi blind tagged in. Gigi and Tatum gave Raquel double headbutts. Liv blind tagged in. Liv hit Tatum with a Magnum. Raquel hit Gigi with a Texana Bomb. Liv hit Gigi with Ob-Liv-Ion for the victory.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 11:35 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

John’s Thoughts: Well worked match, but the crowd was mostly dead for it. I don’t blame them. Long Mania weekend, but also Tatum and Gigi, the babyface team, are ice cold characters. The only person to get a reaction from the crowd here positively was Liv because Liv is awesome. I guess it’s back to the TNA Knockouts Tag Division for Gigi and Tatum. Can we give them some character development, please?

A clip from “earlier today” showed Lexis King begging Penn and Teller to give him the NXT Heritage Cup back. Penn said he’ll give the title back under two conditions, King admit that magic is real, and that he’ll defend the title on this week’s NXT. Teller entered the covered shark cage. Lexis agreed that magic is real and shook hands with Penn. Penn pulled down the curtain and the Heritage Cup returned with Teller. Lexis asked who his opponent in his title defense was going to be? Penn said that will be a surprise…

Ricky Saints was shown walking in the lobby of the venue…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I hope Penn and Teller don’t meet up with Mance Warner and Steph De Lander to bring back the stupid TNA Digital Media Championship out of oblivion.

The commentators plugged Penn and Teller’s Fool Us show (great show by the way)…

Highlights of NXT Wrestlers at GCW’s Josh Barnett Bloodsport show…

Wren Sinclair was chatting with Myles Borne why he wasn’t at Bloodsport. He said he wasn’t asked. DarkState showed up to talk trash. Cutler James told Myles that NQCC should break up. Je’von Evans showed up to have Borne’s back. Borne challenged two DarkState members to a tag match against he and Je’von…

NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints made his entrance. Ricky soaked in cheers and told the crowd he loves the crowd back. Ricky said he started Mania weekend with a bang by successfully defending the championship against a man who will forever be a thorn in his side, All Ego Ethan Page. Ricky said that he made good on his promise and he is the man around here. Lexis King interrupted Ricky’s promo.

King said that Ricky had a historic weekend while he was running around finding the Heritage Cup that Penn and Teller made disappear. Saints said that he doesn’t know why King is here. King said he’s defending his title tonight and if Ricky doesn’t leave, he’ll go after the North American Championship. Saints said that King already lost a number one contender match. Saints said King’s mouth is writing checks his little ass can’t cash.

King said he hates smug arrogant pricks like Saints that think they can get over with the gullible audience. King said they don’t like Saints, they like the King. King said if Saints is so confident, he should put the title on the line against him in a one-on-one match next week. King said he’ll even put the Heritage Cup on the line in a winner-takes-all match. Saints said King is a special individual and it’s telling that King is looking past this week’s match. Saints said “you’re on”. Referees got in between King and Saints to pull them apart…[c]