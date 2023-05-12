WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Intercontinental Champion Gunther makes his first appearance since being drafted to Raw

-A battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

-Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus

Powell's POV: WWE has yet to announce the battle royal entrants as of this update. Raw will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum.