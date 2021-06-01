6/1 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House, MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired June 1, 2021 on USA Network

A narrated teaser video aired to hype up the Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano number one contender’s match as well as other advertised matches for this week’s show…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Entrances for the opening number one contender’s match took place. Johnny Gargano’s weekly Marvel gearlooked to be Punisher themed. Wade Barrett noted that Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory were banned from ringside for this match due to the stakes of the match…

1. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano to face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House. O’Reilly immediately put Gargano in the ground and pound. O’Reilly then nailed Dunne with Muay Thai knees. Gargano was tossed aside and Dunne worked on O’Reilly with Joint Manipulation. O’Reilly locked Dunne in a crossarmbreaker. Gargano tried to break the move with a kick but O’Reilly caught the kick and put him in a heel hook. At the same time Dunne put O’Reilly in a armbar.

O’Reilly was sent to ringside. Gargano hit Dunne with a huracanrana but missed an armdrag. Dunne was about to put Gargano in a Surfboard, but O’Reilly gave Dunne a roundhouse to the chest. O’Reilly went into ground and pound on Gargano from the rear mount. Dunne showed up from behind and locked O’Reilly and Gargano in wishbone holds simultaneously. Dunne stomped on the hands on both opponents. All three men recovered and traded running strikes.

O’Reilly hit both of his opponents with a single Dragon Screw. Gargano and Dunne were dumped to ringside. Gargano went for One Final Beat on O’Reilly, but Dunne stopped it. O’Reilly dragon screwed Dunne’s leg into the second rope. Gargano ran off Dunne who was standing on the apron, to hit O’Reilly with a Tornado DDT. The show cut to picture-in-picture commercial.[c]

O’Reilly worked on Dunne and Gargano with Muay Thai clinch strikes. O’Reilly hit Dunne with two rolling suplex and then followed up by giving Gargano a modified Impaler DDT onto Dunne. O’Reilly gave Dunne a diving knee at ringside. Gargano recovered and took out Dunne and O’Reilly with rapid suicide dives. O’Reilly took two dives. Gargano hit O’Reilly with a slingshot spear for a two count. O’Reilly escaped Gargano’s lawndart hold. Dunne tripped both opponents and hit them with a front dropkick.

Dunne hit O’Reilly with a power bomb for a two count. Dunne hit Gargano with an X Plex for a two count. Barrett talked about how the window of opportunities for pinfalls have been small due to the endurance of all three men. Dunne locked O’Reilly in a Kimura. O’Reilly used his tights to prevent his arm from bending fully. Dunne fell to ringside and Gargano rolled up O’Reilly for a two count. Both men traded reversals with O’Reilly ending up in the heel hook on Gargano. Dunne broke up the submission, but Gargano reversed the Bitter End with a DDT.

Gargano lawn darted Dunne’s head into O’Reilly, who was recovering on the apron. All three men ended up recovering and nailing each other with strikes in the center of the ring. In the end, O’Reilly took out himself as well as his opponents with a rebound lariat. O’Reilly blocked Gargano’s slingshot spear into a Guillotine Choke. Dunne locked O’Reilly in a sleeper. Gargano broke up the hold with La Mistica into a GargaNo Escape on Dunne.

Dunne did his finger break spot to escape the GargaNo Escape. Dunne hit Gargano with a Bitter End. O’Reilly broke up the pin with a diving knee to the back of the neck on Dunne. Dunne and O’Reilly took each other out at ringside with a clothesline. Adam Cole showed up out of nowhere and hit all three men with a steel chair. No DQ because of Triple Threat rules. Cole focused most of his attack on O’Reilly. Cole shoved Dunne into the referee to knock him out. REF BUMP!!!

Cole hit both O’Reilly and Gargano with Final Shots. William Regal showed up with Security Guards to chase Cole away from ringside. Cole agreed to leave, but before he left he gave O’Reilly a superkick. Cole walked away and the show cut to regular commercial.[c]