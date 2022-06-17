6/17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Mr. McMahon’s appearance, Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match, Max Dupri introduces the first Maximum Male Model

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,191)

Live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Aired June 17, 2022 on Fox

Vince McMahon made his way out in the arena to open the show. He was greeted by cheers, because of course he was. He grabbed a microphone and said it was a privilege to stand in front of the WWE Universe, especially in this ring in Minnesota. He then reminded the audience of the WWE signature “Then, now, forever, together”, and emphasized the last word. He then welcomed the crowd to Smackdown, and walked to the back. The normal Smackdown introduction aired. The announce team remained silent during Vince’s brief speech.

My Take: If it wasn’t obvious before, Vince is not going to show you he’s rattled by any controversy. He clearly just went out in front of the crowd to get the temperature of the room for the controversy. Unfortunately for him, it’s not WWE fans that are the ones he has to worry about offending, primarily. His corporate partners have far less tolerance for being publicly embarrassed by his conduct.

Back in the arena, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed the crowd to the arena in Minneapolis. Riddle then made his ring entrance to start the show. He said before he took Roman Reigns’ undisputed Championship later, he wanted to take a stroll down memory lane and show the story of Roman and himself. Video aired of Roman costing RKBro the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and the subsequent post match attack on both Riddle and Orton. It then changed focus to Riddle’s crusade to get a match with Roman Reigns.

A Bro chant started, and Riddle said that he had been waiting for a long time for this opportunity. He said his family, friends, and his best bro Randy was watching at home. He then addressed Randy, and said he knew he had a big operation coming up, and wished him luck. Riddle said he knew he was wondering if something would go wrong, and if he’d be able to get back in the ring, but he wanted him to know that he missed him. He then told Randy that he loved him.

Riddle ran down some of Randy’s many accomplishments, and said it was sick when he lit The Undertaker on fire. He then thanked Randy for sacrificing his body for the WWE universe. A “Thank You Randy” chant then broke out. He then dedicated the match tonight to Randy Orton, and said he would keep his head up high and strut like a Viper while he gets ready for his match. He then played Randy Orton’s music and fired up the crowd.

A video package was then shown for the Happy Corbin vs. Mad Cap Moss feud, and they have a match up next. Mad Cap Moss made his entrance in the arena, billed from Minneapolis…[c]

My Take: Riddle’s promo was solid, but I couldn’t escape the suspicion that the heavy handed Orton injury talk and tribute is setting up some kind of Angle for the main event. I don’t have any concrete information on Orton’s injury status, but my antenna went up. It was a well received tribute if you take it at face value.

Happy Corbin made his ring entrance as the show returned. This is being called a “Last Laugh” match.

1. Happy Corbin vs. Mad Cap Moss in a Last Laugh Match: Moss completed a couple of leap frogs and then landed a shoulder block. Corbin replied with some forearm shots and a right hand. Moss climbed to the second rope and landed a flying shoulder tackle. He then whipped Corbin hard into the turnbuckle. Corbin landed some punches and pulled Moss down with a chin lock.

Corbin missed a clothesline, and Moss hit the ropes with aggression and landed a hard shoulder tackle. He then picked Corbin up for a Fallaway Slam. Moss went for a neckbreaker, but Corbin shoved him into the ring post and out to the floor. Corbin quickly gave chase and clotheslined Moss into the timekeeper’s area…[c]

Both men traded strikes on the apron. Corbin clotheslined Moss back into the ring. Moss landed a sunset flip off the second rope, but only got a two count. Corbin fired back with a deep six for a two count. Corbin shut down a Moss comeback with a chokeslam, and Moss rolled to the floor. Corbin tossed Moss into the post. Moss came back and tossed Corbin into the announce table. Corbin was able to beat the count, but Moss landed the Punchline when he got in the ring. He landed a second one for good measure and got the win.

Mad Cap Moss defeated Happy Corbin at 11:32

After the match, Moss grabbed a microphone. He started to address Corbin, and then laughed at him hysterically. I guess he got the last laugh or something. Backstage, The Street Profits said they chose a good night to come back to Smackdown. They congratulated Moss on getting the last laugh, and then hyped up the main event. They were pulling for Riddle. They then challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank. They said they wanted their baby’s back.

Corbin then interrupted Cole and McAfee. He said he had something to say that he wanted the whole world to hear. He told McAfee that they’ve known each other for a long time, and he took offense to McAfee insulting him and coining the phrase bum ass Corbin. Corbin said he didn’t support him when he hit it back, and told him to watch his mouth. He said if he didn’t, he’d drag him over the announce table and into the ring, and then he’d wish he was dead.

McAfee started a Bum Ass Corbin chant on the house mic. He then encouraged the fans to join him in laughing Corbin out of the arena. He called him a jabroni and told him he sucked. The New Day’s music hit, and Woods and Kingston laughed at Corbin as he got to the stage. They will take on Jinder and Shanky next…[c]

My Take: McAfee was probably the most entertaining part of that segment. I’m glad Moss and Corbin are over, and hopefully they can both move on to better things. The match wasn’t bad, but if you’ve seen their other encounters nothing will surprise you here.

Footage of Hulk Hogan and Edge winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2002 was shown as a classic Smackdown moment.

Backstage, Natalya was interviewed by Megan Morant. She promised to beat some respect into Ronda, and that she was in danger when she was begging for mercy in the Sharpshooter. Natalya said she would ask Ronda how it felt, but she was at home licking her wounds. She continued that Ronda has had a little success with her armbar, but the Sharpshooter has a lineage, and Natalya promised to be the first woman in WWE history to make her tap out.

In the arena, New Day went back to dancing. Jinder and Shanky made their entrance for the next match…[c]