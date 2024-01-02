NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s New Year’s Evil edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Riley Osbourne in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley in a loser becomes a ranch hand or a servant for a day match

-Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and a partner vs. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne

-Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grave

Powell’s POV: Dragon Lee was scheduled to team with Wilde and Del Toro, but he announced that he would miss the show due to a work visa issue. He also promised a surprise for the heels. Tonight’s show carries the New Year’s Evil theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).