5/11 WWE in Chattanooga results: King and Queen of the Ring tournament results, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Hvt. Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

May 11, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tennessee at UTC McKenzie Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Ian Calderwood

This was the first time WWE has been here since January 2020 and AEW has never been here, so the sellout crowd was ready for a great time. Three solid hours of matches with a hot crowd, so hopefully we won’t be a market they opt to not return to in the future.

1. “Awesome Truth” The Miz and R-Truth defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonough to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

We were treated to in-person appearances by Raw and Smackdown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. They introduced the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches.

2. LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to advance to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

3. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated “DIY” Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

4. Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax in a street fight.

5. Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

6. Tiffany Stratton defeated “Michin” Mia Yim to advance to the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

7. WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Dakota Kai by DQ. Jade Cargill made the save, which prompted Nick Aldis to come out and make a tag team match (playa).

8. Bayley and Jade Cargill defeated Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane.

9. Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.