AEW Rampage results (5/11): Murphy’s review of Pac vs. Johnny TV, Trent Beretta vs. Dalton Castle, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost, and JD Drake vs. Bryan Keith

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor

AEW Rampage (Episode 144)

Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Aired live May 11, 2024 on TBS

Lexy Nair interviewed Claudio Castagnoli. She asked him why he walked out when Bryan Danielson was speaking earlier tonight. He said that he knows that it’s Danielson’s last year but Anarchy in the Arena almost ended his career and he doesn’t trust Eddie Kingston. He said he just wants to see his friend healthy and will have no part of the match at Double or Nothing.

Don’s Take: Could this be the early stages of building toward Danielson vs. Castagnoli in Danielson’s final match as a full-time wrestler?

1. Trent Beretta vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys). Matt Menard joined Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. Both men were even in the early going with Beretta slowly gaining the advantage. Heading into the picture-in-picture break, Beretta hit a flatliner DDT on the ring apron. [C]

Coming out of the break, Castle reversed a huracanrana into a near fall. Castle came back with several take downs. Down the stretch, Beretta blocked the Bang a Rang as both spilled to the floor. Beretta grabbed a chair which was intercepted by referee Aubrey Edwards. This allowed Beretta to gouge the eyes and ram Castle’s shoulder into the bottom turnbuckle. In the ring, Beretta hit a running knee followed by the gogplata submission for the win.

Trent Beretta defeated Dalton Castle in about 10:00.

Don’s Take: A good showcase win for Beretta. They’re giving him strong outings to build heat. I just wonder why they were so quick to have him take a pin by Orange Cassidy so early in his heel run.

Deonna Purrazo was backstage and commended Thunder Rosa for showing up after being off for two weeks. She said she watched Rosa’s match earlier and hoped Rosa would do the same for her. She said she would be thinking of Rosa while she dismantled Lady Frost’s arm. She added that a wise man once told her “keep your front toward the enemy,” so when an enemy sees her coming, they know their fate. [C]

A Rush vignette aired….

2. Bryan Keith vs. JD Drake. Before the match could start, Rush was announced for next week’s Rampage, which will once again air after Collision on Saturday. The match was standard with Drake getting in some brief offense. Keith finished drake with his Diamond Dust finisher.

Bryan Keith defeated JD Drake in about 3:00.

Don’s Take: This was a filler match – no more, no less.

Adam Copeland cut a backstage promo saying that Malakai Black is bringing out his evil side. He challenged Black to a TNT Championship match in a barbed wire steel cage at Double or Nothing. He asked Black to meet him on Dynamite to accept his challenge.

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost. Back and forth action to start. Heading into the break, Purrazzo tripped Frost on the apron and Frost landed face first. [C]

Coming out of the break, Frost mounted a comeback and down the stretch, Purrazzo pulled Frost off the ropes and put her in the tree of woe. Purrazzo delivered a shoulder block to the mid-section for the pin.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost in about 8:00.

After the match, Thunder Rosa ran out with a chair and chased Purrazzo from the ring. Purrazzo hopped the barricade and exited through the crowd.

Don’s Take: See my comments in my Collision review about Thunder Rosa’s match. The same applies here.

An Acclaimed hype video aired. [C]

A Scorpio Sky promo aired….

Don’s Take: Here’s hoping his injuries are behind him. He also seems to be taking on this “life coach” persona which will likely mean he will be a heel.

4. PAC vs. Johnny TV (w/Tyra Valkyrie). PAC went on the offense quickly. Valkyrie distracted PAC allowing TV to gain the advantage as we headed into the final picture-in=picture break of the evening.

After the break and down the stretch, TV missed two split legged moonsault attempts. PAC mounted the comeback but everytime he came close to winning, Valkyrie would interfere or distract the referee. The last time, PAC had his back turned allowing TV to charge. PAC moved and rammed TV into Valkyrie. PAC locked in the rings of Saturn for the win.

PAC defeated Johnny TV in about 12:00.

After the match, Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn appeared on the screen. They congratulated PAC on his win but warned PAC not to get in their way again. The show quickly went off the air.

Don’s Take: A decent main event. PAC is another example of great talent in feuds that have no real heat. That said, a match with Jay White should be excellent in its own right.

Not surprisingly, the crowd tapered off once we got to the Rampage portion of the show. This goes back to the point of view we’ve said before, unless they want to give this show some kind of identity beyond three to four random matches, they should seriously consider discontinuing it.

That’s all from me for tonight. I will be back in two weeks to cover Collision and Rampage on Saturday, May 25. Until then!