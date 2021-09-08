9/8 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of the Dynamite debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, CM Punk’s latest appearance, Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter, Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes, fallout from the AEW All Out pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 101)

Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena

Aired live September 8, 2021 on TNT

A video that recapped All Out aired to start the show. JR, Tony Schiavone, and Taz welcomed the TV audience to the show. Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black is up next. Excalibur has the night off for his pending nuptials. Congratulations to Excalibur. Malakai Black made his entrance for the first match. It appears the infection growing out of his eye has stopped at half of his face. Dustin Rhodes made his entrance next.

1. Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes: They brawled immediately after Dustin got in the ring. Dustin landed an inverted atomic drop, but Black replied with a standing side kick. Dustin recovered and landed some kidney punches, followed by a German suplex out of the corner. Black was sent to the floor, and Dustin pursued. Black fended off some punches from Dustin, and gave him a back suplex through a ringside table.

Black returned to the ring to break the ref’s count, and then took the turnbuckle pad off of the opposite corner from where Dustin laid on the outside. Black sent Dustin back into the ring. They both tried to send each other into the exposed turnbuckle, to no avail. Black landed a knee to the gut and applied a side headlock on the ground. Black applied an ankle lock. The announcers called it a heel hook, but it didn’t appear to be one to me.

He continued to attack the knee and leg of Dustin, who fell when attempting to run the ropes. Black landed some kicks as Dustin got to his feet. Rhodes landed a punch and then a lariat. He then pulled Black in for a powerslam and a two count. He then landed mounted punches in the corner, but Black shoved him off and landed a running knee strike for a near fall of his own. Black sold frustration with the kick out.

Dustin was down in the ring, and Black rolled to the outside to retrieve Cody’s boot from under the ring. He then tossed it at Rhodes and laughed, which caused Dustin to fire up. He landed a Destroyer out of the corner for a near fall. Dustin attempted a suplex, but Black slipped out the back. He then attempted a Bulldog out of the corner, but Black tripped him into the exposed turnbuckle. He then landed a Spinning Heel Kick for the win.

Malakai Black defeated Dustin Rhodes at 9:57

After the match, Dustin was bleeding heavily from the mouth, though Black didn’t connect with his head with the heel kick. Not sure if that was a misfire or not. After the match, they cut quickly to a video package for Penta and Fenix. CM Punk is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid outing for both men. I’m not sure if Dustin’s bleeding from the mouth was intended to come from the exposed turnbuckle or the heel kick. I have to assume Cody is back for the Arthur Ashe show in New York in a couple of weeks.

A video package that focused on Eddie Kingston and Miro was shown. Miro promised to offer Eddie’s broken bones to his wife and his soul to his god. Eddie said God plays no favorites, and that he could get revenge for the low blow.

In the arena, CM Punk made his entrance. Punk shouted out Cincinnati, and then thanked Darby Allin and Sting for the opportunity to have their match at All Out. He said it was like riding a violent bicycle, and “You still got it” chants broke out. Punk then put over the main event of Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley. He called Moxley a local maniac, and Suzuki a Karl Gotch trained Pancrase legend. She then called out Aunt Linda from the Pillman documentary, and called her an angel. He then brought up the PPV and all the major debuts.

He then said he texted his wife April after his match, and she asked him what was next. He said he didn’t know, and polled the crowd. Taz stood up on commentary and interrupted him, and Punk called him out. He said out of respect he would let him speak, but never to interrupt him again. Taz said he was tired of this bullshit lovefest he’s doing. He told him never mentioned any members of Team Taz he wants to face.

Punk said nobody had mentioned Team Taz at all, and Taz replied that he did on social media and in interviews. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs walked out near the commentary table, and Punk replied to send all three of them. He then told Team Taz to “Beat me if you can, and survive if I let you.” Punk then dropped the mic and jumped on the turnbuckle to pump up the crowd. Hobbs vs. Dante Martin is next. Punk then went to ringside and hugged Aunt Linda. Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson are still to come. Punk walked by Hobbs and Hook on the ramp and went backstage…[c]

My Take: I’m looking forward to Punk having matches with Hobbs and Starks. Hopefully it’s a feud that just lasts a few weeks, as I hope Punk has a higher profile opponent for Full Gear in November. I also have no interest in seeing him express any interest in the FTW Title, which has become a boat anchor rather than a prestige title. The segment actually seemed to run a little shorter than what was intended, as the announce team had to stall a bit before they went to commercial.

Proud and Powerful got a video package where they declared themselves the best tag team in AEW, and demanded to be proven wrong.

Ruby Soho was shown backstage, but was immediately interrupted by Britt Baker, who said Hayter would beat her and send her back to irrelevance. Ruby called her Brittney, and said she’s known her for a long time and helped her break into wrestling. She said Britt has so many nicknames because she doesn’t want people to see her for what she isn’t. Baker told her Hayter was going to send her back to catering, where she spent the last four years. Ruby told Schiavone that she might be his girl, but she was going to whip her ass.

2. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin: Martin charged Hobbs and got sent down with a shoulder block. Martin used his speed to avoid Hobbs and land some kicks. Hobbs got sent to the floor. Martin dove at him through the ropes, but Hobbs caught him, and tossed him into the ring post in a violent looking spot. He then pressed his head into the post, and then threw him into the ring barricade. He picked him up and mocked CM Punk, and threw him into the barricade a second time…[c]

Hobbs continued to dominate during the break, and landed a spinebuster as the show returned from commercial break. Martin remained grounded until Hobbs missed a knee drop. He then took advantage with a kick to the ribs and a shotgun dropkick from the top rope. He then landed a running somersault senton for a two count. Martin kicked Hobbs through the ropes to the floor. Hook jumped on the apron to prevent a dive to the floor. Martin improvised and leaped over Hook and landed on Hobbs on the floor (Hook ducked).

Marton landed a gamengiri, but got caught with a big Spinebuster a moment later for the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin at 8:17

After the match, we got an interruption from Dan Lambert. He mocked CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole as skinny little dorks that keep the company from the truth. He addressed the crowd as lazy millennials, and said that they might be fooled for now, but you can’t hide the truth forever. He said they would speak the truth until they the company sends some tough guys to shut them up, and he looks forward to the day that he doesn’t have to hear the dreadful chant of AEW.

We then got a video package where Matt Hardy threatened to shave Orange Cassidy’s hair. Cassidy replied with “whatever”. MJF is up next…[c]

My Take: Hobbs and Martin had a very good match that allowed them both to show off what they do best. Hobbs getting the win makes sense if he’s going to be in a match with CM Punk soon, and Martin loses nothing in defeat. Dan Lambert continues to rile up the live crowds, but it would be helpful if he got to the point eventually. The Ruby and Britt backstage segment was strong. Ruby needs a couple of televised wins before challenging Baker.