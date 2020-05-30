WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Intercontinental Title tournament semifinals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.15 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.044 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.040 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.143 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.157 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the male adults 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



