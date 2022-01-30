WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2022: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez sent the following times of how long each WWE Royal Rumble participants was in the men’s match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations). The women’s match times were listed earlier today.

A.J. Styles: 29:06 (longest)

Shinsuke Nakamura: 5:51

Austin Theory: 22:05 (second longest)

Robert Roode: 0:54 (second shortest)

Ridge Holland: 18:32

Montez Ford: 9:09

Damien Priest: 11:04

Sami Zayn: 3:17

Johnny Knoxville: 1:26

Angelo Dawkins: 2:13

Omos: 3:46

Ricochet: 4:42

Chad Gable: 8:16

Dominik Mysterio: 3:44

Happy Corbin: 10:47

Dolph Zigler: 20:46 (third Longest)

Sheamus: 17:55

Rick Boogs: 4:32

Madcap Moss: 4:24

Riddle: 19:45

Drew McIntyre: 19:17 (match runner-up)

Kevin Owens: 11:12

Rey Mysterio: 9:05

Kofi Kingston: 0:20 (Shortest)

Otis: 8:52

Big E: 6:37

Bad Bunny: 7:40

Shane McMahon: 5:39

Randy Orton: 2:21

Brock Lesnar (match winner): 2:32

Powell's POV: The official match time was 51:12, which was shorter in length than last year's 58:28 men's Rumble match, and shorter than this year's 59:40 women's match.