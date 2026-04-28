“Hulk Hogan: Real American” docu-series week one global viewership numbers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The numbers are in for the first week of the “Hulk Hogan: Real American” docu-series. Netflix.com/tudum lists the series as accumulating 3.0 million global views from April 20 through April 26.

Powell’s POV: The series was released last Wednesday and finished fifth on the Netflix chart for most-viewed weekly shows, which is one spot behind WWE Raw. The first week’s numbers were strong enough to top most Raw shows, but the Raw After WrestleMania finished with 3.3 million global views.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)