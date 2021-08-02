Nikki ASH on what she did after winning WWE’s Raw Women’s Championship, her comments to detractors of the character, the evolution of Nikki Cross, her dream superhero stable

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring The Belle interview with Nikki ASH

Interview available at Ring The Belle Youtube Page (or below)

On the first thing she did after winning the Raw Women’s Championship: “My husband was on FaceTime and I called, you know, my mom and my family. It was just so wonderful. Because of the time difference in Scotland, it was the middle of the night, you know. So I’m calling my sister and my mom and tears were in my eyes. But I was also so happy, so they were happy. Joyful tears. I was just over the moon.”

What she says to detractors of her Almost Super Hero character: “When we approached this and when we came up with this, we put a lot of thought and love and a lot of time and energy into this. For me, I’m so happy to spread this message, and I’m so happy to show this character because it’s something I’m so proud of and satisfied with, and feel really fulfilled with. So for me, for the fans who are still warming up to it, that’s okay. That’s the joy of coming to a WWE event. That’s the joy of tuning into Monday Night Raw every week. You can resonate with the message, and it might be something you resonate with right away. Or it might just take a little time to warm up.”

On her dream superhero stable: “Mighty Molly and Super Stacy. I think we would be a formidable team. We also have the Hurricane. We have Shane Helms, the Hurricane Helms overseeing us. With Hurricane, Super Stacy, Mighty Molly, I think we would be quite a trio in the women’s tag division. I’m ready, let’s go. Let’s get in the Nikkimobile!”

The evolution of the Nikki Cross character: “For me, there’s always a part of me in every stage. I think if you’ve been on this journey with me. Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you’ve got now. And I think it’s all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We’ve just spent the last five years exploring that, developing that. So I think if you’ve been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up! Because we’re about to go to even more amazing heights.”