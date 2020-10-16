ROH Notes: Pure Title Tournament marathon, this weekend’s tournament matches on ROH Wrestling TV, ROHStrong podcast tease, ROH taping television this week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The ROH Best On The Planet streaming channel will be replaying the full Pure Title Tournament on Friday night, November 6 beginning at 8CT/9ET. The eight tournament episodes will stream in a loop for 48 hours on STIRR and Plex.

-The tournament will continue to air on ROH Wrestling this weekend with Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black to advance to the Block Finals that will stream next week.

-Eck teases “a big guest” for Monday’s ROHStrong Podcast. He labeled it “essential listening” but did not announce the name of his guest.

-ROH is taping television this weekend in their bubble in Baltimore.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes notes on Matt Taven’s return, EC3, watchalong parties for the ROH TV shows, wrestlers vlogging from the television taping, the latest Fresh 50 Friday matches on HonorClub, and more.



