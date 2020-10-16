WWE 205 Live preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Brian Kendrick.

-Ariya Daivari’s Dinero Division returns with matches against Anthony Greene and Curt Stallion.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s review will be available on Saturday, and his first Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will also be available on Saturday.



