Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup: Seven matches advertised, ten Call Your Shot Battle Royal entrants announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, October 24.

-Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in a four-way for the Impact Wrestling Tag Titles.

-Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP in a six-way scramble match for the X Division Championship.

-EC3 vs. Moose in an unsanctioned match at an undisclosed location.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock.

-The Call Your Shot gauntlet match (Entrants: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Havok, 10 TBA).

Powell’s POV: Bound For Glory is priced at $39.99 on FITE.TV and DirecTV. Impact announced that the show will be broadcast in English, French, German, and Spanish on FITE. Josh Mathews and Don Callis will be the English team. The Spanish team will be Hector “Moody Jack” Melendez and Konnan. Marc Blondin and Sylvain Grenier will serve as the French team. Christian Bruns and Marcus Holzer will call the show for the German feed.



