NXT TV viewership improves in total viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 761,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 744,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished 21st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Tuesday’s NXT show finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic.
