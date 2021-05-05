NXT TV viewership improves in total viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 761,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 744,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 21st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Tuesday’s NXT show finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic.