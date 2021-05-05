“Young Rock” season finale viewership count

What's happening...

May 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The season one finale of “Young Rock” delivered 2.363 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.396 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” drew a .52 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was up from last week’s .46 rating in the same demo. A “Young Rock” rerun followed the season finale and delivered 1.711 million viewers. The show was renewed for season two by NBC.

