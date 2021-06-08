AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin.
-Kit Sackett, Dan Barry, and Justin Law vs. Dark Order’s 10, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana.
-Natalia Markova vs. Tay Conti.
-Matthew Justice vs. Angelico.
-Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
