AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin.

-Kit Sackett, Dan Barry, and Justin Law vs. Dark Order’s 10, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana.

-Natalia Markova vs. Tay Conti.

-Matthew Justice vs. Angelico.

-Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.