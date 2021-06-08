What's happening...

NWA Powerrr preview: Today’s FITE TV lineup for the When Our Shadows Fall followup edition

June 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Strictly Business celebrates its newest champion Kamille.

-La Rebelión make their Powerrr debut.

-Pope vs. Luke Hawx for the NWA TV Title.

Powell’s POV: La Rebelión are Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, who debuted for the NWA at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.

