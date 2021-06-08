NWA Powerrr preview: Today’s FITE TV lineup for the When Our Shadows Fall followup edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.
-Strictly Business celebrates its newest champion Kamille.
-La Rebelión make their Powerrr debut.
-Pope vs. Luke Hawx for the NWA TV Title.
Powell’s POV: La Rebelión are Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, who debuted for the NWA at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.
