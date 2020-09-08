Former WWE wrestler Eve Torres-Gracie announces she tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Eve Torres-Gracie revealed that she and her husband Rener Gracie have both tested positive for COVID-19. Torres-Gracie announced the news via her Instagram page and added that her two-year-old son Renson has a fever, which she assumes is a sign that he also has the virus (read her full post below).

Powell’s POV: Eve noted that her husband tested positive for the virus last Wednesday while they were on vacation in Utah, causing them to return home immediately. Here’s wishing the Gracie family the very best in their battle with the virus.



