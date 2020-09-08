Former WWE wrestler Eve Torres-Gracie announces she tested positive for COVID-19

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former WWE wrestler Eve Torres-Gracie revealed that she and her husband Rener Gracie have both tested positive for COVID-19. Torres-Gracie announced the news via her Instagram page and added that her two-year-old son Renson has a fever, which she assumes is a sign that he also has the virus (read her full post below).
Powell’s POV: Eve noted that her husband tested positive for the virus last Wednesday while they were on vacation in Utah, causing them to return home immediately. Here’s wishing the Gracie family the very best in their battle with the virus.
I debated sharing this, as it still feels raw and personal right now, but I’ve always believed in sharing both the good and the tough with our community. My husband, Rener, tested positive for COVID last Wednesday in the beginning of our vacation in Utah with my family. We all returned home immediately. I have now tested positive, and my 2 year old, Renson, has had a fever, who we also assume to be positive. We have a great support system and a great vitamin/ supplement regimen, and we know many of you may have already battled with this virus and all the weight that comes with it. We welcome your positive thoughts for us and my family as we are hoping to be on the other side of this soon. 🖤
