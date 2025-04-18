WWE Smackdown in Las Vegas, WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, ROH on HonorClub, WrestleMania week independent events, Steve “Brooklyn Brawler” Lombardi, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 41 weekend has arrived. I will be back tomorrow with our only Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily of the year.

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The show features an appearance by John Cena and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. The inductees are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, “The Natural Disasters” Earthquake and Typhoon, and the WWE Immortal Moment of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. The ceremony will stream late Friday night (technically Saturday morning) at midnight CT/1:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown and all WrestleMania weekend events in Las Vegas. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show streams today on HonorClub at 3:20CT/4:20ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tokyo Joshi Pro runs this morning in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The show includes Mizuki vs. Miyu Yamashita for the Princess of Princess Championship, and Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe, and is available at 9CT/10ET via TrillerTV+.

-Stardom “Neon City” is in Las Vegas at MEET Las Vegas. The show includes Hanan, Saya Iida, Hazuki, Maika, Mina Shirakawa, AZM, Suzu Suzuki, Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, and more, and streams via TrillerTV+.

-DDT Pro-Wrestling “DDT Goes Las Vegas” is in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The show includes Minoru Suzuki vs. Yoshihiko for the DDT Universal Championship and 1 Called Manders vs. Yukio Naya for the WXW Unified Championship, and streams at 5CT/6ET via TrillerTV+.

-Deadlock Pro Wrestling is in Las Vegas tonight at MEET Las Vegas. The show includes Titus Alexander vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Adam Priest vs. Bryan Keith vs. Luke Jacobs vs. Kevin Blackwood vs. Matt Tremont vs. Trevor Lee vs. Michael Oku vs. Thomas Shire vs. Mad Dog Connelly vs. BK Westbrook in an Ultimate Conflict match for the DPW Championship. The show will presumably be available at a later date via DPW on-demand.

-GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9” will be held tonight in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The show includes Joey Janela vs. Sabu in a no rope, barbwire match, and Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki for the JCW Title, and streams at 9CT/10ET via TrillerTV+.

-Dragongate x Pro Wrestling Revolution “The Gate of Revolution” will be held tonight in Las Vegas at MEET Las Vegas. The event includes Yamato vs. Rich Swann and streams live at 10CT/11ET TrillerTV+.

-The Future Stars of Wrestling: WWE ID Championship Tournament takes place tonight in Las Vegas at FSW Arena. The show includes opening-round matches and will be available to stream at 10:30CT/11:30ET via TrillerTV+.

-Heels Have Eyes “Four The Culture” will be held tonight in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The event includes Zilla Fatu vs. Josh Bishop for the 4thRope Championship, and Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defend the 4thRope Tag Team Titles. The show is available early Sunday morning at 1:59CT/2:59ET via TrillerTV+.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi is 64.

-Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.