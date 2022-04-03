WrestleMania 38 lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for night two featuring Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and the WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two that will be held tonight in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

-Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Powell’s POV: The Kingston and Woods vs. Sheamus and Holland match was bumped from night one and has been announced for night two. Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Saturday’s Kickoff Show didn’t have any matches and none are advertised for the Sunday version. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will co-host another exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers), just as we did on Saturday after night one.