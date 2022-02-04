WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey announces which championship she will challenge for at WrestleMania.

-Paul Heyman rejoins WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

-Drew McIntyre returns to Smackdown television.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I am taking the night off, so Jake’s audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.