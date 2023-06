CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Gold Rush night one featuring Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Title with Mustafa Ali as special referee, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade, and more (36:11)…

Click here for the June 20 NXT TV audio review.

