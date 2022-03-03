Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show, Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dante Martin, Ivar, PJ Black, Mandy Leon, Glenn Kulka, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Vince McMahon will be the guest on today’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” The show streams live at 1CT/2ET on YouTube.com.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes MLW National Openweight and MLW Middleweight Championship matches. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 37 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 27 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was more newsworthy than usual with WrestleMania developments and the turns of Edge and Damian Priest.

Birthdays and Notables

-Glenn Kulka is 58.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 41.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders is 38. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-Mandy Leon is 30.

-Dante Martin is 21.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.