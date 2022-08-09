MLW Heavyweight Championship match set for Atlanta area event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the MLW Heavyweight Championship match for Sunday, September 18 in Norcross, Georgia at the Space Event Center.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship bout: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

AAA is sending Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the greatest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

With no man having pinned or submitting Bandido since debuting in MLW in January, this luchador has put himself in contention for a championship bout, a bout that was originally set for the Battle Riot IV.

Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.

Powell’s POV: The current MLW Heavyweight Champion defending his title against the former ROH World Champion. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com