AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry
-Evil Uno and 10 vs. Peter Avalon and JD Drake
-Ruby Soho, Athena, and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, and Emi Sakura
-Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
-Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, and Xavier Walker vs. “The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux
-Rohit Raju and Ren Jones vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor
-Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose
-Anna Jay vs. Megan Myers
-Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, and Sam Moore vs. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
