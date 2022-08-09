What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

August 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry

-Evil Uno and 10 vs. Peter Avalon and JD Drake

-Ruby Soho, Athena, and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, and Emi Sakura

-Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

-Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, and Xavier Walker vs. “The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux

-Rohit Raju and Ren Jones vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Myers

-Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, and Sam Moore vs. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

