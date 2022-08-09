What's happening...

A&E Biography on Lex Luger rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on WWE vs. WCW, and WWE Smack Talk

August 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on Lex Luger produced 586,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 13th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 488,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a 0.15 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between WWE and WCW.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 235,000 viewers for A&E and finished 66th in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for this week’s shows. Last week’s Kurt Angle biography finished with 406,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals produced 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 208,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on DX, and WWE Rivals spotlights Mick Foley vs. Triple H.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Joseph August 9, 2022 @ 11:48 am

    Next week is DX. I thought the lex Luger episode was the best one thus far.

