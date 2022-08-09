AEW Battle of the Belts 3 rating and viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts 3 delivered 437,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The quarterly special finished twelfth in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship. The first Battle of the Belts special delivered 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating back in January. Battle of the Belts 2 delivered 527,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating back in April. Battle of the Belts 4 has been announced as being taped on October 7 in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena, meaning the show will air Saturday, October 8 on TNT.