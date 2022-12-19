What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

December 19, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 464,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 457,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 18th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The December 17, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 571,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.