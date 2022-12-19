WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the return of Roman Reigns

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.191 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.306 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating. The December 17, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.303 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic.