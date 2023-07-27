NXT No Mercy PLE set for September

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the NXT No Mercy premium live event.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.

NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: Shawn Michaels announced the event during his media session to promote Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash event. I’m not reading too much into the list of advertised names in terms of them not being called up to the main roster before the show. After all, we’re seeing some main roster talent working in NXT currently, so they could always have those wrestlers work No Mercy even if they get called up before then.