AEW Dynamite rating for the BCC vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 898,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 953,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.34 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.57 rating on USA Network. The July 27, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 976,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Fight For The Fallen themed show.