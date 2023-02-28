2/27 AEW Dark Elevation results: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Danielle Kamela in a non-title match, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Watson, Action Braxton, and Ice Williams, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evan Daniels, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. EJ Sparks and Aguila

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 104)

Taped February 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Streamed February 27, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Emi Sakura beat Rachelle Riveter

2. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (w/Maria Kanellis) over EJ Sparks and Aguila

3. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Diamante beat Mazzerati, Miss Anna May, and Brittnie Brooks

4. Powerhouse Hobbs over Evan Daniels

5. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy defeated Watson, Action Braxton, and Ice Williams

6. ROH Women’s Champion Athena beat Danielle Kamela in a non-title match

7. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Johnson