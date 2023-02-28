NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Lance Archer, Masato Tanaka, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson, Angel Medina, Aaron Aguilera, Rick Link

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and includes Wes Lee holding an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Davey Richards vs. John Hennigan for the MLW National Openweight Championship. My review will be available after the show, and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a D+ grade and felt that it was a rough episode that fell below the brand’s usual standards.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) is 70.

-Rick Link is 64.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley is 58.

-Angel Medina is 51.

-Masato Tanaka is 50.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) is 46.

-Aaron Aguilera is 46 today.

-Ace Austin (Austin Highley) is 26.

-Brock Anderson (Brock Lunde) is 26.

