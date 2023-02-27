02/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Brock Lesnar responds to Omos’s WM39 challenge, Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable, The Street Profits vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven, Asuka vs. Carmella

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Brock Lesnar responds to Omos’s WM39 challenge, Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable, The Street Profits vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven, Asuka vs. Carmella, and more (46:04)…

Click here to stream or download the February 27 WWE Raw audio review.

