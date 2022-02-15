What's happening...

02/15 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Vengeance Day with Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Title, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, MSK vs. The Creeds in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

February 15, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Title, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, MSK vs. The Creeds in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a weaponized cage match, and more (46:08)…

Click here for the February 15 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

