Former ROH personality Quinn McKay makes NXT debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Ring of Honor personality Quinn McKay (Kelly Verbil) debuted for NXT on Tuesday. McKay went by the name of Kelly Kincaid and appeared alongside ring announcer Alicia Taylor at the NXT: Level Up taping (see image below).

Powell’s POV: McKay worked as a studio host, a backstage interviewer, and as a wrestler for ROH. Although she doesn’t have a lot of in-ring experience, she did a great job in each of those roles and really impressed me with her promo ability.

