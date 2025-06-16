Jon Moxley and AEW sued for negligence, civil assault, and battery by a production crew contractor

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW production crew contractor Christopher Dispensa filed a lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW over an incident that took place on the May 10, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Dispensa, who was working at ringside during Moxley’s match with Kenny Omega, claims that while the plan was for Moxley to take a screwdriver from him, Moxley also shoved him to the ground in an unplanned moment. Dispensa claims he suffered injuries from the fall that led to cervical fusion surgery, shoulder surgery, and additional treatment. Read more on the lawsuit in Jon Alba’s story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The incident can be viewed below at the 3:54 mark. I’m not a legal expert by any means, but if the shove was unplanned and Dispensa can prove that his injuries stemmed from the fall, then he would seem to have a strong case. That said, there are two sides to every story, and we’ll continue to follow the legal proceedings.