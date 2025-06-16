What's happening...

Jon Moxley and AEW sued for negligence, civil assault, and battery by a production crew contractor

June 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW production crew contractor Christopher Dispensa filed a lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW over an incident that took place on the May 10, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Dispensa, who was working at ringside during Moxley’s match with Kenny Omega, claims that while the plan was for Moxley to take a screwdriver from him, Moxley also shoved him to the ground in an unplanned moment. Dispensa claims he suffered injuries from the fall that led to cervical fusion surgery, shoulder surgery, and additional treatment. Read more on the lawsuit in Jon Alba’s story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The incident can be viewed below at the 3:54 mark. I’m not a legal expert by any means, but if the shove was unplanned and Dispensa can prove that his injuries stemmed from the fall, then he would seem to have a strong case. That said, there are two sides to every story, and we’ll continue to follow the legal proceedings.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 16, 2025 @ 10:30 am

    I’m shocked this is the first Moxley garbage match lawsuit. AEW in general, and Moxley in particular, put fans and other people in situations where they can legitimately get hurt all the time.

    • Michael June 16, 2025 @ 3:26 pm

      Oh stfu. This is just a waster trying his luck for cash. That was the most pathetic little push ive ever seen … wouldnt have knocked my 9 year old over. Just a chancer trying his luck and it will get laughed out of the courtroom much like you would get laughed out of a pro wrestling discussion and sent packing back to the baldy and petty h circus in stamford

