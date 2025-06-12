What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for the second half of the Summer Blockbuster

June 12, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 397,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Collision aired after Dynamite as the second half of a four-hour block. The Collision numbers are for TNT and TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. Last Wednesday’s Collision episode aired after Dynamite and averaged 380,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo. One year earlier, the June 15, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic for the show’s first anniversary edition.

