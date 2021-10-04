WWE Draft night two on WWE Raw in Nashville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Linda McMahon, John Morrison, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, El Dandy, Heavy Metal, Naruki Doi, Danny Basham, Jay Strongbow, Bob Armstrong, Yokozuna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show will feature night two of the WWE Draft that started on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Nashville, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Philadelphia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Jose, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Linda McMahon is 73 today.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle is 72 today.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is 61 today.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) is 51 today.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 48 today.

-Naruki Doi is 41 today.

-Emi Sakura is 45 today.

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) turned 44 on Sunday.

-John Morrison (John Hennigan) turned 42 on Sunday.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020 following a bout with bone cancer.

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to question El Dandy? Roberto Frías turned 59 on Saturday.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.