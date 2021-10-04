NXT 2.0 preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones.

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Zack Gibson, James Drake, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams.

-Cora Jade debuts.

-Tony D’Angelo debuts.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.