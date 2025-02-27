Shelton Benjamin on what it was like to work with Kurt Angle in WWE, the happiest time of his career

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin on the early days on WWE Smackdown being the most exciting time of his career: “The main event story. It was the best position to be in aside from the position they put Brock [Lesnar] in. Team Angle, to me, was the most fun time of my career. I was working with Charlie Haas, and me and him were becoming best friends. I was working with Kurt Angle, who I looked up to both as an amateur wrestler and a pro wrestler. He was a World Champion, NCAA Champion. I mean, he accomplished everything I wanted to do. We were working in the main event story and we were tag champions. That’s how I started, getting to see the world. It was the most exciting time of my career. If I could go back to any era it probably would be then, because I can’t think of a time when I was happier.”

On what it was like working with Kurt Angle: “Honestly, it was like traveling with your older brother who was, I’m not going to say immature, but it was like three brothers traveling together. We were all having fun, being goofy. It was so easy. Despite his position, it wasn’t a situation where you felt like you were under Kurt. Kurt made you feel like a brother. He made you feel welcome. He made you feel like we were family. So it was so easy. One of the coolest things was that he was teaching us stuff and we were teaching him things.”