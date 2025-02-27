Joey Janela on his bicep surgery, how much damage he did by wrestling after tearing it, the timeline for his return

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Joey Janela

Host: JP John Poz

On his surgery: “I had bicep surgery the other day. I haven’t had really a major surgery in years, since my knee in 2018. So this was quite the surprise, unfortunately, and now I gotta deal with this.”

On the injury getting worse after his JCW match: “A lot of damage was done Sunday. I had a match with [Atticus Cogar] Saturday at the J-Cup. Did a lot of damage there, and then Sunday, he did a lot more damage. The doctor was pretty shocked by the condition my bicep was in after this weekend because he’d seen it last week, and usually when you have a tear in the bicep, tricep, pec, usually doctors say it can’t get much worse. But the doctor changed his perception on that after seeing the before and after of last weekend. It could get much worse.”

On the timeline for his recovery and whether he can work his planned match with Sabu at Spring Break 9 during WrestleMania weekend: “Everything’s up in the air right now. I don’t know. I won’t know until next week. If you’re familiar with a bicep injury, that seems very unlikely, that timetable. I’d have to really be a psychopath to get to…but we’ll see. Who knows? It’s hard. It’s hard to fathom. It’s going to be my biggest show yet, big match, Sabu’s final match. But I don’t know. He’s going around saying now it’s not gonna be his final match, but it’s gonna be his final match [laughs]. But it’s hard to come to reality that that might not happen now. We’ll see. Everything’s up in the air. Next week, we’ll get back to basics, see what’s going on. Whatever happens, happens. Whenever it comes, we’re ready.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, the New Jersey indy scene, Big Boom AJ, GCW, his recent injury, his fight at a GCW show, AEW, Tony Khan, Zandig, and more.