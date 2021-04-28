4/28 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 83)

Taped April 22, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired April 28, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening video kicked off the show… The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in while pyro shot off. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. The broadcast team ran through the previously advertised matches and segments. Taz was on commentary for the opening match…

Hangman Page made his entrance and was attacked from behind by his opponent Brian Cage, who was accompanied by other Team Taz members. The Dark Order ran out to help. Once the factions were cleared, Cage gave Page a powerbomb on the stage…

1. Brian Cage vs. “Hangman” Adam Page. Referee Paul Turner checked on Page and then called for the bell to start the match. Cage was dominant to start while Page sold the pre-match attack. Cage took Page to ringside and slammed him on the floor before rolling him back inside the ring where he covered him for a two count.

Cage went for a standing moonsault, but Page put his knees up. Cage rallied and charged Page, who pulled the top rope down, causing Cage to tumble to ringside. Page dove onto him, but Cage caught him. Page ended up shoving Cage into the ring post, then performed a top rope moonsault onto Cage at ringside.

Back in the ring, Page went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cage caught him and performed an F5 for a near fall. Cage powerbombed Page and followed up with a Buckle Bomb. Cage hit the Drill Claw and pinned Page clean…

Brian Cage defeated Hangman Page in 5:45.

Powell’s POV: A strong match to open the show. Page was protected via the pre-match attack and this still felt like a really big win for Cage. Obviously, they created a need for an eventual rematch. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who will be filling in for me on WWE Smackdown coverage on Friday night.

The Elite members Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson were in a limo. Callis introduced Omega as the new Impact World Champion. Omega said he was pissed about Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston driving a truck into The Elite trailer last week.

Omega said they are used to wrestlers and management trying to take them down a notch, but it wasn’t going to happen. Omega said he’s not afraid. A horn honked and everyone in the limo freaked out. Michael Nakazawa was in the driver’s seat and apologized for accidentally hitting the horn. Omega said Kingston had to face Nakazawa before he could get to one of the Elite members…

Excalibur hyped the eliminator tag match for after the break… [C]

2. AEW Tag Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match. Excalibur explained that the Sydal brothers could earn a tag title match with a win over the Bucks. Don Callis accompanied the Bucks to ringside and then sat in on commentary for the match. He boasted that he’s the man who put The Elite back together. The Bucks were in offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Matt Sydal performed a combo move on the Bucks and then teamed up with his brother for a double meteora from the middle ropes. They had Matt Jackson pinned, but Nick broke it up. Matt Sydal performed a double huracanrana on the Bucks and then hooked Matt Jackson for a good near fall. Matt Jackson hit Mike with a punch to the balls. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Mike and then Nick pinned him.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal in 10:05 in an eliminator match.

After the match, Brandon Cutler wore a “Young Boy” jacket and sprayed the Bucks. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian walked onto the stage. Kazarian said things had changed and they were the new Young Bucks and now make questionable wardrobe decisions. Kazarian recalled announcing that he and Daniels would no longer team together if they lost another match, but they are now number one contenders.

Daniels told the Bucks that they are entitled, overdressed bitches. He said that their attitudes suck and maybe they should take the AEW Tag Titles from the Bucks since those matter most to the Jacksons. Daniels said they would take the titles and make AEW a better place “with you assholes out of it”…

The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments… [C]

Powell’s POV: As bad as the storyline path was to the Bucks rejoining The Elite, they are a lot of fun as heels. The match with the Sydals was good and the post match angle with the SCU duo was well done.

A Jade Cargill video package aired. She said the managers of AEW want to sign her, but they all want a cut of her money…

3. Orange Cassidy (w/Trent) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). Excalibur noted that Cassidy is now ranked second in the singles division. Penta made a production out of throwing his glove to Abrahantes, then Cassidy did the same when he tossed his shades to Trent, who let them fall on the ground. Cassidy did the light kicks. Penta dropped him with a backbreaker.

Cassidy took Penta down and did his thumbs in the middle bit. Penta bit his thumb. Penta ended up at ringside and caught Cassidy going for a dive and pressed him over his head and then dropped him on the apron heading into a PIP break. [C]

Penta set up for his armbreaker spot. Cassidy powered his hand into his pocket to avoid it. Funny. Penta gave up on the hold. Cassidy superkicked Penta, who fired back with two of his own. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch, but Penta tagged him with another superkick. Cassidy came back and covered Penta, but referee Bryce Remsburg said Penta’s shoulder was up.

Cassidy caught Penta with a Stun Dog Millionaire and a clunky DDT from the ropes. Cassidy followed up with a spinning DDT for a near fall. Abrahantes stood on the apron with a mic and started to talk about what Penta told him before the match. Cassidy pulled Abrahantes into the ring. Penta hit Cassidy in the gut and went for a package piledriver, but Cassidy slipped away. Trent passed Cassidy the mic that Abrahantes dropped, and then Cassidy hit Penta with the mic and scored the pin…

Orange Cassidy defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in 13:05.

Powell’s POV: Lord knows this match won’t be for everyone due to Cassidy being a polarizing figure amongst wrestling fans, but I really enjoyed it. Penta was protected via the mic shot. AEW tends to go a little overboard when it comes to going with finishes that protect the loser, but it was fine in this case.

Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker and Reba “earlier today.” They had the women’s vision rankings on a monitor. A giddy Baker hugged Schiavone and then boasted about being the top ranked contender. She said it’s time to remind everyone that she’s the face of the women’s division…

Schiavone hosted the parley. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard made their entrance first. Schiavone introduced “The Inner Circle” members Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager, who drove motorcycles onto the stage while Fozzy’s “Judas” played.

Schiavone called for decorum and noted that they would have the coin toss to determine who would have the man advantage in the Blood & Guts match. Spears said there would not be a coin toss. Spears told Guevara he would step on his head while he drowns. Guevara responded by telling Spears that he’s been a failure in AEW and where he used to work. Guevara volunteered to start the match. Schiavone said it looked like The Pinnacle would have the man advantage.

Harwood and Wheeler focused their comments on Santana and Ortiz. Harwood said he’s not afraid to die. He told Santana and Ortiz to hold their kids close the night before they leave for Jacksonville and deliver a message from “Uncle Dax” that daddy won’t be coming back home. Santana said he would let his hands do the talking.

MJF called for everyone to act like gentlemen at the parley. MJF thanked Jericho and said that there would be no AEW without him. MJF said that Jericho was the draw and the bridge that caused lapsed fans to check out AEW. MJF said he can’t imagine the pressure that Jericho feels because he puts the title on the line every time he comes out. MJF said Jericho’s eyes tell the story because they are bloodshot read and he looks exhausted.

[Hour Two] MJF told Jericho that he doesn’t have to worry anymore because he’ll take the heavy burden that is the crown off his head. “Your spot is mine,” MJF said. Jericho called him a self righteous little prick for thinking he could inherit a spot just like the trust fund that his mommy and daddy left him. Jericho told MJF that if he wants a spot, then he has to earn it.

Jericho recalled MJF saying that he was jerking the curtain on WCW Worldwide when he was 25. Jericho said he did and he was proud of it, but MJF forgot to mention that he was already headlining around the world before then. Jericho said that if MJF wants his spot, then Blood & Guts is a good way to start earning it.

Jericho said the Inner Circle is blood and guts. He said they are a family, whereas the Pinnacle have known each other for a few months. Jericho recalled Guevara quitting the Inner Circle because of MJF and vowed that it won’t happen again. Jericho said they won’t just have to make them submit, they would have to kill them in order to win. The various members went face to face while “Judas” played…

The broadcast team hyped upcoming matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: No Hager promo?!? Kidding. The build to the Blood & Guts feels rushed and it doesn’t feel like there’s enough heat on the heel faction. Even so, I am really looking forward to the match next week.

Michael Nakazawa sitting on a chair in the ring with headsets on and a laptop in his hands. Eddie Kingston came out and said he wasn’t doing this. Kenny Omega and Don Callis walked out. Omega said that you don’t just ask for the champ and get him. Nakazawa hit Kingston from behind with the laptop.

Kingston came back and dropped Nakazawa with a back first. Kingston wrapped Nakazawa’s leg in a chair, took the mic, and said he would break his ankle if Omega didn’t get in the ring with him. Omega said that Nakazawa knew what he signed on for. “Go ahead,” Omega said. Omega called for Brandon Cutler, who stumbled out of one of the entrance tunnels.

Jon Moxley came out behind Cuter and hit Omega. Moxley took Omega to the ring and put him in a sleeper. Kingston wrapped Omega’s ankle in a chair. Callis pleaded with Kingston to stop and said they would give him whatever he wanted. Moxley said they wanted a tag team match against Omega and “this little dipshit with the laptop.” Callis agreed to the match. Excalibur announced the tag match for next week… [C] Sammy Guevara did his sign bit during the break and had his signs hyped the Blood & Guts match…

Powell’s POV: Somehow, Excalibur magically knew that the match they just agreed to would take place on next week’s show even though Kingston called for it to happen ASAP. Meanwhile, Cutler went for wearing an elaborate dragon mask during his entrance to suddenly being a bumbling goof who wears “Young Boy” shirts while sucking up to the Bucks.

Schiavone interviewed Taz in the backstage area. Taz said Cage beat Page, who was the number one ranked wrestler in the world, which now means Team Taz is number one. Christian Cage showed up and said Taz once spoke a big game and backed it up in the ring, but he no longer does that.

Cage said Taz saw him come back after a seven year absence and wishes he could do the same, so now he’s trying to leach off of him. Cage said he taught Powerhouse Hobbs a lesson and would do the same Ricky Starks and someday both men will figure out that they are better off because of it. Cage said he hopes that they also figure out that they would be better off without Taz…

4. Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian). Statlander performed a nice powerslam during the opening seconds of the match. Later, Statlander gave a thumbs up to Cassidy, but then she was distracted by Sabian, which led to Ford taking offensive control heading into a PIP break. [C]

Ford got a near fall off a Blockbuster. Statlander came right back with a suplex. Ford went for a handspring into the ropes, but Statlander followed and powered her up and hit the Big Bang Theory. Cassidy stopped Sabian from interfering while Statlander scored the pin…

Kris Statlander beat Penelope Ford in 7:40.

Powell’s POV: A spotlight win for Statlander. As much as I wish the company would do more with Ford, I’m happy they didn’t feel the need to go overboard in attempting to protect her. It’s obviously not her time creatively, so it’s logical for her to lose clean.

The broadcast team hyped the TNT Title match. A brief video package aired on Preston “10” Vance. He spoke about Brodie Lee inviting him to join the Dark Order…

A Nightmare Express bus arrived in the parking lot. The Factory members QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto walked off the bus and headed to the ring. Nightmare Family members Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson came out and fought with them.

5. Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto (w/Anthony Ogogo). Gunn had his ribs wrapped and the match started with Comoroto working him over inside the ring. They cut to a PIP break a couple minutes in. [C]

Johnson performed a corkscrew dive over the top rope onto a couple of opponents. Ogogo hit Johnson in the gut, then did the same to Gunn. Marshall pinned Johnson.

QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto beat Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Lee Johnson.

After the match, Comoroto hit Dustin with a bull rope. Marshall stuck around to gloat on the stage while his faction mates headed to the back. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn ran out and attacked Marshall. Solow and Comoroto ran out and joined the fight.

Marshall walked toward the Nightmare Express bus where Cody Rhodes was visibly waiting in the doorway. Cody attacked Marshall and roughed him up briefly before they cut to highlights of the match. When they cut back to the fight, Marshall was on top of the bus and Cody climbed up to continue the fight. Cody put Marshall in a figure four. Marshall tapped out. Cody released the hold and then posed on top of the bus…

Powell’s POV: This feud still feels beneath the Cody character. I guess we’ll see if they can breathe some life into it next week.

The broadcast team hyped Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall, Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, Britt Baker in action, SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed in a four-way eliminator match for next week’s show. The winner of the four-way gets a tag title shot on May 12. Schiavone also hyped Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship on May 12…

Backstage, Kip Sabian told a camera man that he had no idea what he though the big deal was. Sabian said everything was fine, then entered a room where Miro was eating an apple. Miro threw the apple at Sabian, choked him with a garage door chain, and beat the piss out of him. Miro told Sabian that it was time to pay his dues. Miro slammed the door on Sabian’s left forearm…

Ross hyped the main event… [C]

Powell’s POV: But how will Sabian be able to play video games?!? No followup between Miro and Sabian needed. Here’s hoping that Miro sides into something meaningful.

6. Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title (w/Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, 5, Alex Reynolds). Excalibur said 10 was handpicked by Brodie Lee to join the Dark Order and now he has a chance to live up to what Lee saw in him. They cut to another PIP break a few minutes in. [C]