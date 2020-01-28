WWE Raw viewership for the night after the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.402 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.380 million average from last week. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in the cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.541 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.441 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.224 million viewers. The January 28, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.703 million viewers for the night after the Royal Rumble edition.



